On Ronelle’s Radar: Turning unsettled this week

Widespread rain showers have returned to the area and will make for a damp commute this morning. Giving yourself a couple of extra minutes before heading out wouldn’t be a bad idea, the weather this morning likely slow things down a bit. An isolated, embedded rumble can’t be ruled out.

Winds aren’t as strong but they’re still gusty. Most of our temperatures are mild this morning in the 50s but a cold front is on the move and has already started to cool down some of our communities to the northwest.

Rain will track west to east through the day. As the cold front moves with the precipitation a rain/snow shower is possible to the north around the Kansas/Nebraska line. The afternoon will be drier but there could still be a lingering shower.

The area will be completely dry by the evening. Highs will warm into the 50s and 60s despite the cold front, rain, and clouds. But be ready for a wind switch out of the north and a late day cool down.

The clouds will break and we’ll turn partly cloudy after sundown. Lows will be chilly in the 30s.

Even though skies will be drier there could be a late shower or sprinkle to the northwest late tonight. This chance continues to the north through Tuesday morning.

After a drier afternoon with highs in the 60s the unsettled trend continues with a chance of a shower or storm Tuesday night into Wednesday. There’s a Marginal Risk of severe weather for a portion of South Central Kansas where there could be a strong/severe storm capable of large hail and damaging wind gusts.

A slight rain chance lingers through Wednesday and Thursday with above normal highs in the 60s to low 70s. A stronger storm system will cool us down to end the work week and brings more rain to the area. Colder nights with lows below freezing means that there could be periods of rain/snow showers into and over the weekend.

Weather for the Delano St. Patrick’s Day Parade won’t be too favorable. There’s a chance of rain/snow showers and a high of 50 will feel cooler due to strong winds. The start to next week looks drier but there will be a chill in the air.