On Ronelle’s Radar: Turning warmer Monday but not much sun

A warmer morning will signal a much warmer afternoon that’s on the way. Clouds will dominate our skies this morning as we start in the 40s and 50s.

Breezy south winds overnight is what has kept temps from turning chilly. Some patchy dense fog has developed in Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for this part of the area through 10am.

There’s a slim chance of a sprinkle or light rain shower but most of us will stay dry. This chance will mainly be in Central and Eastern Kansas where the majority of the cloud cover will be. It won’t be as cloudy in Western Kansas and our Central Kansas counties should gradually see more breaks and peeks of sun during the afternoon. Highs will be much warmer in the 70s to 80s thanks to the stronger southerly flow.

Winds will turn a little lighter tonight but they’ll still be breezy out of the south. This will keep lows from falling any lower than the 40s to 50s.

Partly cloudy skies could yield a sprinkle but chances remain slim all the way into Tuesday too. Highs Tuesday will be well above normal again in the 70s to 80s. A weak front comes through late Tuesday and Wednesday, switching our winds back out of the north.

We won’t feel the effects of this too much until we get to Thursday when a stronger front moves through and drains cooler air back into the area.

This disturbance could also spark a few showers as highs Thursday fall into the 50s. Some wet snow could mix in out west.

We’ll start to rebound back into the 60s and 70s by the holiday weekend but clouds and a slim chance of rain will stick around.

If you plan to have an Easter egg hunt outside with the kids, keep an eye on the forecast because there could be a shower or two around. This slightly active trend will continue into next week.