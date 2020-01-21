On Ronelle’s Radar: Turning wet and wintry late Tuesday through Wednesday

Clouds are starting to stream in from the west as our next storm system gets closer. Despite the increase in clouds it’ll be a dry start to the day, but also frigid.

Most of us are in the teens this morning. Winds are light but some wind chills are in the single digits. After sunrise, clouds will continue to track west to east. It’ll be mostly cloudy for everyone by the afternoon. This is when some rain showers will arrive in Western Kansas.

Some snow could mix in through the afternoon but it’ll mainly be raindrops that fall west while the sun is up. Winds will pick up to 10 to 25 mph out of the south but it’ll still be chilly in the 30s to 40s.

Central Kansas won’t see any raindrops until after sundown. As temperatures fall we’ll see more snow and wintry mix develop with the rain.

Overnight temperatures will determine who sees more snow than rain and who sees more rain than snow. Lows will be slightly above and below freezing. But through Wednesday there could be light accumulations between Central and Eastern Kansas.

A general spread of 1″ to 3″ is looking likely but isolated spots receiving a little more than 3″ can’t be ruled out. Road conditions will need to be monitored and it would be best to just plan now on allowing more time for the morning drive.

Rain/snow showers and a wintry mix in spots keep tracking east through Wednesday and it’ll be much drier by the evening.

Wednesday night and Thursday don’t look as damp but the back side of the storm system could still wrap a light wintry mix or snow shower into the area through early Friday.

The majority of the moisture associated with the system after Wednesday will be to the east of our area. The weekend starts with a wintry chill but we’ll dry out as the system continues to move away and sunshine will return. To top it off we’ll warm back up into the 50s by the end of the weekend. Chances for moisture are looking slim into early next week.