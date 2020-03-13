On Ronelle’s Radar: Turning wet and wintry through Friday

Our next system is currently to our south but it’ll move in today and bring rain and snow back into the area.

We’re off to a colder start after yesterday’s cold front and temperatures in the 30s to 40s this morning will set the stage for what will happen through the rest of the day.

Winter Weather Advisories have been posted northwest in anticipation of accumulating snow. The farther south and east you are the less snow you’ll see and the more rain you’ll get, which could get up to .30″ or more.

Rain/snow showers start out west first early this morning. Rain chances will rise through the morning for the Wichita Metro. Snow Northwest, a mix Southwest, and rain in South Central Kansas continue through the afternoon.

Thick clouds and precipitation will keep us cooler in the 30s to 40s. We’ll keep this trend through tonight which is where we’ll get the accumulating snow.

Southwest Kansas will be drier by sunrise Saturday. Snow to the north and rain in South Central Kansas will continue through midday. The rest of the day will be drier but still cloudy and cool.

Once this system wraps up the most snow on the ground will be found to the northwest. This is where hazardous travel is likely through Saturday.

There’s a small chance of a rain/snow shower west Saturday night into Sunday but it doesn’t look all that impressive. Another area of low pressure develops to our south by Monday and brings another chance of rain. Periods of rain, and possibly some thunder, will linger through next Thursday. Temperatures return to and above normal after the weekend.