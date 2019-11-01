On Ronelle’s Radar: Unseasonable chill lingers into sunny weekend

Live Now
Unseasonably cool conditions continue for the first day of November. Temperatures aren’t as bitter this morning but still worthy of a heavy coat.

Skies stayed clear overnight and skies will be sunny all day. There will be a few more clouds in Northern Kansas as a cold front slides through the state today. The front could also bring a flurry or sprinkle to our northern communities but no accumulation is expected.

Highs will be in the 40s to 50s so we’ll still need to keep coats on despite the sunshine. The first week of Friday Football playoffs will be chilly.

Conditions stay quiet Saturday after a cold night.

Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend so clocks go back one hour Saturday night. Highs will be closer to normal Sunday and Monday in the upper 50s to 60s before another cold front cools us back down.

A chance of showers during the middle of the week looks the best Wednesday night through Thursday as a stronger front rolls through.

