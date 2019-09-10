On Ronelle’s Radar: Unsettled skies and warm temps

Showers and storms remain possible through our Tuesday even though they’re small in number early this morning. A rain jacket should once again be on your list of things to grab before heading out.

Morning and afternoon will hold the best chance of rain for Central and Eastern Kansas. Even though a few rumbles are possible during the second part of the day severe weather isn’t expected. A stronger storm with gusty winds, small hail, and/or heavy rain still can’t be ruled out.

Highs will be warm in the 80s to low 90s with winds staying gusty out of the south. We can expect strong winds all the way through Thursday and over the upcoming weekend.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with more sunshine being seen in Western Kansas. Some new showers and storms are possible west during the evening but things should turn drier through the overnight before waking up Wednesday morning.

By Wednesday night, a cold front will begin its trek through Kansas bringing the chance of a strong to severe storm to Western Kansas.

We’ll need to watch this line of unsettled weather Thursday because it’ll bring a severe threat to Central and Eastern Kansas.

Rain chances will dwindle as we head into the weekend. After cooling down to temperatures that are closer to normal Thursday and Friday, late summer warmth will work its way back into Kansas.