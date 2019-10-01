On Ronelle’s Radar: Unsettled stretch brings heavy rain

Showers and storms have gotten started in Western and Northern Kansas. While they’ve been behaving we’ll still need to watch out for a strong to severe storm as we go through Tuesday.

Heavy rain will also be a big concern over the next couple of days. This is why a Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Wednesday evening. A wide swath of 1″ to 2″ of rain is looking likely but more locally is possible.

As a slow-moving, nearly stationary at times, front tracks through Kansas showers and storms will gradually track east and southeast.

We’re starting to see temperatures in Northwestern Kansas drop and Western portions of the state will feel more fall-like today while Central Kansas warms up into the 80s.

Rain and rumbles linger through the night and Northwestern Kansas will feel a chill in the air as lows dip into the 40s. Everyone will wake up to a cooler start Wednesday morning with some leftover raindrops around.

A chance of rain sticks around through the day with highs in the 60s and 70s. Depending on how quickly this boundary moves out there could be a few showers into Thursday but any rain won’t be as widespread.

Rain chances pick back up Friday and Saturday as another boundary approaches. Even though we’ve got a roller coaster ride of temps ahead it’ll feel much more comfortable after today.