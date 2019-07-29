On Ronelle’s Radar: Warm, dry, sunny start to the week

A cold front is on the way out of the area and taking storms and showers with it. Even though our winds have switched out of the north the front hasn’t cooled us down all that much.

We’ll start in the 60s and 70s with some sunshine. Expect sunny skies today with light northeasterly winds. Highs warm into the low to middle 90s and the humidity will make it feel a degree or two warmer.

By late afternoon and early evening a storm chance returns to Northwestern Kansas and Southwestern Nebraska. An isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out with damaging wind gusts and marginally severe hail being the main concerns.

After dark and during the overnight storms will weaken considerably. There could still be a leftover shower around Tuesday.

Our winds will switch back out of the south, keeping Tuesday’s highs in the low to upper 90s. Late in the afternoon and by early evening there’s a storm chance in Western Kansas again.

Severe weather isn’t expected and storms will weaken after midnight. Heat peaks this week between Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be well into the 90s and hit the triple digits in Southwestern Kansas.

More rain and storm chances arrive by the weekend but it’s not looking like anything to cancel plans over just yet. Just keep an eye on the forecast over the coming days.