On Ronelle’s Radar: Warm front improves temps, another chill late week follows

A warm front will lift through the area today and as it does it’ll bring a few showers and even some rumbles of thunder to the area. Severe weather isn’t expected today though.

There could be some patchy fog around this morning too. Western Kansas will experience periods of mist and drizzle, the chance of rain in this part of the area doesn’t look as good. Clouds will hold on strong to start the day so the first step out the door will be a gray and chilly one again.

Some raindrops today will work southwest to northeast. There could be some late day cloud breaks to the west closer to the Kansas/Colorado line. Highs won’t be as chilly in the 60s to 70s to the south and west. North Central Kansas will be the coolest zone in the 50s before chilly air and clouds get scoured out.

There could be a lingering shower to the north tonight but we’ll trend drier. Cloud cover will break apart too. As south winds pick up and turn stronger it won’t be as chilly overnight with lows in the 40s to 60s.

Thursday starts with less clouds and winds will gain strength and turn gusty. These will prove to be winds of change ahead of our next cold front that will pack a punch. Highs warm quite a bit into the 80s to 70s. We’ll need to stay weather aware into the evening.

The front will spark showers and storms in Central Kansas. An isolated strong to severe storm capable of hail is possible. A lingering Central Kansas shower is possible early Friday but the rest of the day should be dry with some clouds clearing out too.

It’ll be colder to start the day and a Freeze Watch has been issued for Thursday night through Friday morning in Northwest Kansas in anticipation of temperatures dropping below freezing.

The entire area will feel the effects of the cold front as highs tumble into the 50s to 40s. We’ll cloud back up Saturday as the chill sticks around.

The increase in clouds will occur just ahead of another disturbance that starts to move into the area from the north Saturday night. By Sunday, moisture will spread in in the form of rain/snow showers to the north and west and it’ll turn even colder in the 30s to 40s.

With low temperatures below freezing likely we’ll need to monitor a switch to snow in these areas Sunday night. The Wichita area could see a switch from rain to rain/snow Sunday night into Monday. This will need to be monitored closely too, especially with everyone returning to work and school.

It’s still too early to talk about amounts but everyone should be ready for extra drive times and to pull out warmer clothes. It looks drier by Tuesday with the exception of a lingering rain/snow shower to the south. Temperatures have a tough time rebounding through the middle of next week.