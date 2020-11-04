On Ronelle’s Radar: Warm rest of the work week, next system on deck

A few more clouds have moved in but we’ll still be able to see good amounts of sunshine today. Patchy cloud cover will track west to east and high pressure will hold strong so it’ll likely stay dry. South winds overnight means there won’t be too much of a chill across the area this morning.

Temperatures will still be worthy of a jacket but it’ll feel like a normal fall morning. Once the sun is up we’ll warm nicely back above average into the 70s. A few 80s are likely again to the northwest.

Winds will be breezy today but then they’ll calm back down after sundown. Lows will dip into the 40s under clear skies and light winds.

The rest of the work week will be sunny, dry, and warm in the 70s. Winds of change will pick up over the weekend ahead of our next disturbance and they’ll be gusty. As temperatures slowly fall they’ll still be above normal.

Because we’ll still be well above freezing a slight chance of precipitation over the weekend will mainly be in the form of rain.

Colder air really starts to spill in Monday. Highs will still be well above freezing but then most lows Monday night will fall below freezing. This is when we’ll need to monitor moisture availability because any rain around could start to change to a wintry mix or snow. The bulk of the colder air settles in Tuesday once the front pushes all the way through. Highs will be in the 30s to 40s.

This is another period where we’ll need to monitor the potential for any wintry weather. Data is still in the process of sorting itself out so more changes are a strong possibility over the coming days. So far, it’s looking like this system should clear out by Wednesday with clearing skies but it’ll still be chilly.