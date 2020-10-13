On Ronelle’s Radar: Warm sunshine dominates Tuesday

Now that winds have calmed down they’ll continue to stay light. There could still be a light breeze in spots but they won’t be as strong as what we’ve experienced over the last 48 hours.

A cool fall-feel this morning will transition to a warmer afternoon with highs in the 70s to 80s. A cold front to our north will briefly dip into the area today but won’t impact us too much. The warmest temps in the area will be to the south ahead of the front.

Skies stay sunny and dry. We’ll have a similar day Wednesday, just warmer in the 80s to low 90s with the warmest highs to the west. A cold front will be on the approach from the north. A few more clouds move in with the front Wednesday night into Thursday. There’s a small chance of rain but most of us will miss out once again and stay dry.

Winds will be gusty too during this time as the front moves through. We’ll feel the effects of the front as cooler air sinks back down into the area and cools highs down into the 50s to 60s. Some frosty nights and early mornings will likely follow with chilly lows in the 30s.

We’ve got a temperature rollercoaster ride ahead. Highs will rebound into the 70s Saturday but another late cold front will bring a significant dip in the jet stream and cool us right back down to wrap up the weekend. It’s looking like there could be some wintry weather to the north in Nebraska late in the weekend through early next week. So far, our Nebraska counties should stay pretty dry, as well as the rest of the area. This series of cold fronts will mainly keep us cooler than average with a few more clouds at times and gusty winds.