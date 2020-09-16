On Ronelle’s Radar: Warm temps, hazy skies, dry conditions continue

A cold front is approaching our area from the north and will move in today. Skies will stay mainly dry despite a slim chance of a sprinkle or shower to the southeast.

Even though skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, any sunshine will be filtered sunshine due to hazy conditions. Smoke from fires in California and Oregon will continue to be transported all the way into the Central Plains.

Winds today will stay light but they’ll switch out of the northeast as the cold front moves in. Highs today won’t be impacted too much as we warm up through the 80s.

High pressure holds strong to the west, this will keep skies fair and temperatures pleasant tonight.

This will be our weather story through the rest of this week. Conditions aren’t looking too eventful so that means we’ve got a nice weekend ahead. Just make sure any loose items outside are secured because winds will pick up later this week. High temperatures will stay warm in the 80s and conditions will stay quiet into next week too. With the exception of some breezy winds.

Active weather being brought by Hurricane Sally will stay to the south. The hurricane is currently a Category 2 with 105 mph winds and has made landfall early this morning along the Gulf Coast.

The storm will track to the north and east. As it does it’ll weaken and transition from a tropical storm to a tropical depression through Thursday.

Even though the storm will weaken over land, the potential for life-threatening and historic flooding will continue. Tornadoes and damaging winds will continue to be threats too in the Deep South and Southeast. Moisture will track through Georgia and the Carolinas later this week.