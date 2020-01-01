On Ronelle’s Radar: Warmer temperatures to start 2020

2020 starts on a cold note, at least for this morning with everyone in the freezer.

Winds have switched out of the southwest and this will set us up for a warmer day. Cloud cover will be at a minimum through much of New Year’s Day so expect more good amounts of sunshine as high pressure keeps a dominant hand on the area.

By the afternoon winds will pick up in portions of Central and Eastern Kansas. The highest wind speeds could top out at 25 mph. A Wind Advisory has been issued for Kay County (OK) due to the possibility of gusts getting up to 40 mph.

Hold onto your hat but at the same time enjoy the surge of mild air as highs warm up through the 50s.

Clouds will gradually be on the increase toward the latter half of the day and a sprinkle or light rain shower is possible after sundown in Western Kansas. This happens just ahead of our next disturbance/cold front.

The potential for light rain will spread through more of Western Kansas tonight and into North Central Kansas by Thursday morning. A snowflake or two could mix in as lows dip down to around freezing.

A few rain showers move through Thursday with the cold front. It’ll be a cooler day too with highs in the 40s.

Raindrops exit west to east Thursday night into sunrise Friday. With lows falling to around freezing again a few snowflakes could mix in. Any accumulation will be very light and shouldn’t cause any travel troubles. Rainfall amounts by early Friday are looking very light too.

After a chilly start to the weekend we’ll warm from the 40s to 50s between Saturday and Sunday. A late weekend cold front will cool us back down to start the first full work week of 2020 but it’ll be a dry cold front. Highs in the 40s and 50s continue to battle it out through the middle of next week.