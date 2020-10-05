On Ronelle’s Radar: Warmer week ahead, staying sunny and dry

It’s going to be a clear, cool, and quiet start to the work week this morning. Temps start in the 40s to 50s with a south breeze. Winds will pick up more through the day and turn gusty. Strong southerly flow will warm the area above average in the upper 70s to 80s. It’ll be warmer to the west with a few highs topping out in the low 90s.

A Fire Weather Warning will go into effect at 12pm to the west due to the dry, warm, and gusty conditions and will be in effect into the evening. This will likely get re-issued as the week ahead will be filled with above average highs, breezy winds, and dry conditions so outdoor burning should be avoided this week.

Winds will gradually turn lighter during the evening and after dark. Temperatures will be a bit cooler to the east but still comfy. For this evening’s Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium just bring a light jacket just in case a weakening breeze brings a bit of a chill.

A weak cold front moves through tonight and will briefly switch our winds back out of the north. This front will come through dry with very little cloud cover. Lows will be in the 50s.

Once the front comes all the way through Tuesday, it won’t impact our temps much as highs warm back up into the 80s. By mid week we could see some 90s even closer to the Wichita area and in other portions of Central Kansas.

Another weak front will come through dry between Wednesday and early Thursday but not much is expected to happen other than another brief switch of our winds. High pressure holds strong this week keeping our skies dry and sunny.

By the end of the weekend a cold front to the west will be accompanied by some moisture, bringing hope for a decent chance of rain to the area early next week.