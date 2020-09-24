On Ronelle’s Radar: Warmer winds and a dry weekend ahead

Our skies have cleared out quite a bit as tropical remnants continue to push east and high pressure sits to our west. Despite fairer sky conditions, there could be some patchy fog around this morning. Any fog that develops should lift by late morning.

Skies will be bright and mostly sunny but also with some haze farther west. However, it won’t be as significant as what we’ve experienced over the last week.

Winds will be light and out of the south but could kick up a light breeze occasionally. Highs will be warmer today in the 80s with some 90s to the west.

After sundown, skies will stay mostly clear and dry. Lows will be comfortable in the 50s to low 60s.

High pressure to our west will keep us sunny and dry but it’ll also turn up the heat. Most of our area will warm into the 90s tomorrow to wrap up the work week. Friday will also be the hottest day of the week. Winds will pick up ahead of our next front and it’ll be gusty at times over the weekend. A cold front comes through over the weekend but Saturday will still be toasty in the low 90s.

The front should come through late in the day and during the night. It’ll come through without any rain and cool us down into the 80s Sunday. We’ll stay warm and close to average in the 80s to start the new work week Monday. Another cold front comes through late Monday and will cool us down even more into the 70s to 60s Tuesday and on. This front will also come through dry and high pressure will build right back in behind it to keep skies sunny.