On Ronelle’s Radar: Warmer winds through Thursday, wintry weather by Friday

It’s still dry in the Central Plains as our next cold front sits up to our north and west.

While winds have been a bit breezy they’re still on the lighter side. There’s no surprise to the cold that we’re dealing with this morning as most of us start in the 20s.

A few more clouds move in today but skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Southerly winds will be on the increase and turn gusty by the afternoon.

They’ll help us warm into the 50s and 60s but with dry conditions there’s high fire danger today. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect through the afternoon and evening for portions of Central Kansas.

It would be best to avoid outdoor burning today regardless of where you are in the area. Winds will be strongest in South Central Kansas, getting up to 20 to 30 mph with gusts possibly touching 45 to 50 mph. This is also where a Wind Advisory will be in effect through tonight.

Winds will continue to howl in Central Kansas during the overnight, keeping lows elevated in the 40s. It’ll be in the 20s to 30s everywhere else with increasing clouds.

As a cold front comes through Thursday it’s still looking like a chance of rain will mainly be east of the turnpike.

Be ready for a shock to your system Friday. Rain/snow showers get started early in the day as strong northerly flow drains colder air into Kansas.

Snow is looking more likely in Western and Northern Kansas. This will continue through the day with accumulating snow being possible. Some areas could even briefly see some sleet or freezing rain. Moisture will transition to all snow Friday night while tracking west to east.

We’ll wake up to a few leftover snow showers Saturday in Central Kansas but the rest of the day will turn drier. Winter cold sticks around into the weekend before we warm back up into the 40s. Another big drop in temperatures could impact the area as early as the middle of next week.