On Ronelle’s Radar: Warming back up, more overnight rumbles possible

The overnight and early morning hours haven’t been as stormy but a disturbance to our south has still sparked some active weather to the southwest. These showers and storms will keep tracking east into South Central Kansas through the morning and should gradually weaken at the same time.

Severe weather isn’t expected but heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and small hail will be possible. A lingering shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out in South Central Kansas into midday.

We’ll go from mostly to partly cloudy skies again. Breezy winds will switch out of the south but it’ll still be a seasonable afternoon even though most of us warm back up into the 90s.

After 4pm or 5pm South Central Kansas will need to keep an eye to the sky. This is where there’s a Marginal Risk of severe weather and a storm could go up and be capable of strong winds and hail.

After sundown these potential storms should die down but then we’ll have to watch Western Kansas where there’s another Marginal Risk. Storms in Colorado will cross into Kansas with wind and hail being the main threats with any stronger storms. These will track west to east through the night and slowly weaken as they make the trip into Central Kansas. Lows will fall into the 60s to 70s.

We’ll dry out early Friday and then start to feel the hotter change now that southerly flow has taken back over. Highs heat up through the middle to upper 90s with a few triple digits in Southwest Kansas. There’s a slim chance of widely scattered showers and rumbles Friday evening and during the night but severe weather isn’t expected so far.

The upcoming weekend doesn’t look as active with mostly sunny skies dominating but we’ll still need to monitor the evening, overnight, and early morning hours. Another boundary swoops down from the north by early next week. It’ll stall in Northern Kansas and bring a few storm chances to the north and west during those evening to early morning hours. High temperatures peak this weekend into the triple digits. Next week will still feel toasty with highs in the 90s.