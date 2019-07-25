On Ronelle’s Radar: Warming temps and a small rain chance

Changes are gradually starting to show up in Kansas. First, on Storm Tracker Radar where there are a few showers attempting to make their way into Northwestern Kansas.

Also, our morning temperatures are in the 60s and cool again but not as cool as the past couple of mornings. We can thank south winds for this. South winds will turn breezy by the afternoon and help many high temps return to the 90s.

A small chance of showers or a rumble will favor Northern and Western Kansas through the day. A sprinkle or light shower can’t be ruled out in the Wichita Metro later today.

During the late evening and overnight hours any showers around should be confined to Western Kansas. A few lingering sprinkles are possible in this part of the state through early Friday too.

Between today and tomorrow most of us will stay dry, so if you’re needing some rain be sure to keep your fingers crossed. Highs keep warming through the weekend into the middle and upper 90s.

A cold front comes through by Monday to cool us down a few degrees and bring another chance of a few showers/storms. The rest of the work week looks dry and hot.