On Ronelle’s Radar: Warming trend before winter returns late-week

Winds have turned much lighter and conditions are quiet and cold in the Central Plains to start Tuesday. Skies are clear so we’ve got plenty of sunshine on the way that will last all day long.

Winds will switch out of the southwest later today and get our next warming trend underway. Highs will range from the middle to upper 50s which will feel nice for this time of year.

Over the next couple of days, most of the country’s precipitation and unsettled weather will be carried to our north and east.

So after another quiet and cold night our Wednesday won’t be too eventful either.

With the exception of stronger winds. Southerly flow will pick up and gusts could briefly touch 45 to 50 mph. This will warm highs even more into the upper 50s to low 60s. We’ve recently been in a drier pattern so these conditions will create high fire danger.

Outdoor burning is highly discouraged tomorrow. Clouds will be on the increase ahead of our next cold front. Thursday’s highs will be a bit cooler in the 40s and 50s but we’ll still be above the norm. A chance of rain will favor some of our easternmost counties so most of us will stay dry.

Colder air rushes in Friday and it’ll have some moisture to work with. A chance of rain/snow showers will stick around through the day.

Moisture will track west to east Friday night as temperatures drop below freezing. A few snow showers can’t be ruled out during this time. Western Kansas will dry out by Saturday but there could still be a little bit of wintry weather around early in the day in Central Kansas.

Heavy coats will need to stay on all day as highs only reach the 20s and 30s. It’s still too early to detail impacts from the possibility of wintry weather later this week as well as amounts. Be sure to keep checking back with the Storm Track 3 Weather Team for updates. It’s looking like we’ll start to warm back up and dry back out after Saturday.