On Ronelle’s Radar: Weak disturbance Friday, quiet & warmer weekend

Some spotty activity on Storm Tracker Radar this morning and temperatures starting slightly below and above freezing means that a sprinkle or a flurry can’t be ruled out early in the day. This is a weak disturbance that we’ve been monitoring before it even arrived. Any accumulation will be very little to none and travel impacts aren’t expected.

By the afternoon any precipitation around should be in extreme Eastern and Southwest Kansas. Highs will be well above freezing in the 40s so there will be mainly sprinkles or light rain in Southwest Kansas. The rest of the area will just experience more clouds than sun and a light northwesterly breeze.

Once the sun goes down temperatures will fall below freezing again and change the rain chance west to a chance of snow showers. Very little to no accumulation is still expected.

Clouds will decrease through the night and Saturday starts with more sun and dry conditions. Winds switch out of the south and turn breezy to help Saturday’s highs warm into the 50s.

We’ll backtrack a few degrees Sunday as a cold front comes through and it could spark a few rain showers in Southeast Kansas but most of us will stay dry.

Clouds will be on the increase Monday ahead of our next disturbance that will impact the area between Tuesday and Thursday. Tuesday through Wednesday there’s a chance of rain but there could be a mix or snow at times. Especially late in the evening, during the overnight, and early in the morning when temperatures are closer to freezing. Highs Thursday will cool all the way down closer to freezing to bring more of a snow chance than rain. Then we’ll dry out and temperatures will start to rebound Friday.

The latest drought monitor does show some minor improvements but portions of Southwest and Central Kansas could still use some moisture, so rain/snow chances Tuesday through Thursday will only help.