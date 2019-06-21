On Ronelle’s Radar: Weekend severe threat

Ongoing storms in Northern Kansas and Southern Nebraska early this morning have extended a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7am for some of our northernmost counties. These storms will continue to track east through sunrise.

After a muggy start we’ll heat up quickly under partly cloudy skies. Highs will range from the upper 80s to middle/upper 90s with heat indices up to 100+.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for portions of South Central and Southeastern Kansas from 1pm to 8pm. Another storm threat develops this evening across Northern Kansas, especially Northwestern Kansas.

A few severe storms could be capable of damaging winds and large hail. The threat of an isolated tornado is low but not zero. A greater risk of severe weather will be in South Central Kansas Saturday. Storms will start to develop by 4pm or 5pm and bring another wind and hail threat. A tornado also can’t be ruled out.

Storms continue through the night with a few tracking through Western Kansas. Leftovers will linger through Sunday and could be capable of strong wind gusts.

Next week doesn’t look as stormy but a slim chance will linger through much of the work week. Summer officially starts today and a brief cool down into the middle 80s will be the only heat relief we’ll get over the next week.