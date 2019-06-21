On Ronelle’s Radar: Weekend severe threat

Weather

by: Ronelle Williams

Posted: / Updated:

Ongoing storms in Northern Kansas and Southern Nebraska early this morning have extended a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7am for some of our northernmost counties. These storms will continue to track east through sunrise.

After a muggy start we’ll heat up quickly under partly cloudy skies. Highs will range from the upper 80s to middle/upper 90s with heat indices up to 100+.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for portions of South Central and Southeastern Kansas from 1pm to 8pm. Another storm threat develops this evening across Northern Kansas, especially Northwestern Kansas.

A few severe storms could be capable of damaging winds and large hail. The threat of an isolated tornado is low but not zero. A greater risk of severe weather will be in South Central Kansas Saturday. Storms will start to develop by 4pm or 5pm and bring another wind and hail threat. A tornado also can’t be ruled out.

Storms continue through the night with a few tracking through Western Kansas. Leftovers will linger through Sunday and could be capable of strong wind gusts.

Next week doesn’t look as stormy but a slim chance will linger through much of the work week. Summer officially starts today and a brief cool down into the middle 80s will be the only heat relief we’ll get over the next week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather