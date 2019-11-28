On Ronelle’s Radar: Wet and wintry Thanksgiving

Our next storm system has arrived. Snow showers are impacting Western and North Central Kansas. Portions of South Central Kansas are experiencing rain and a freezing rain/sleet mix.

This wintry weather will lead to slick conditions early in the day. Extra caution will need to be used on bridges and overpasses. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect through Thanksgiving and will remain effect for some northern counties through tonight. Snowfall amounts west and north could get up to 3″.

Temperatures this morning will be around freezing. It would be best to avoid travel at least through the morning.

Temperatures will warm above freezing during the afternoon and change wintry weather over to a chilly rain. Highs will only reach the 30s to low 40s as clouds stay thick.

Chilly showers will taper from west to east through the afternoon and evening. A few raindrops could still be around during the night but it shouldn’t be as damp.

Another system will stream more moisture into the area from the south through Friday. Rain showers are likely through all of Friday and there could be some isolated rumbles. A stronger storm could sneak into Southern Kansas due to a severe threat in Oklahoma and Texas.

Showers and rumbles clear out Friday night. Sunshine returns for the weekend and highs will be cool in the 50s and 40s.

No storm systems are expect Monday through Wednesday which will help everyone ease back into their work and school routines. The next chance of rain looks to move in Thursday. Highs in the 50s will be close to normal for this time of year.