On Ronelle’s Radar: Wet and wintry weather return through Thursday

Moisture associated with our next system is at our doorstep. Early this morning there’s been a shower or two around Central Kansas and some chilly raindrops in the far northwest corner of the area. The Kansas/Nebraska line is where we’ll have to monitor a change to snow and rain/snow showers through today.

Wintry weather will stay to the north during the day with a shower remaining possible in South Central Kansas. As colder air moves into the area we’ll be split between seasons. It’ll feel like winter in Northwest Kansas and more like spring in South Central Kansas ahead of the front.

After 3pm or 4pm, South Central and Eastern Kansas will need to watch out for a few storms to develop. One or two of these could be strong to severe. Hail up to the size of quarters and wind gusts up to 60 mph are the main threats.

The severe threat should wind down after 9pm. Wintry weather to the north will begin to shift more into portions of Southwest and North Central Kansas during the evening.

Rain/snow showers could reach the Wichita Metro by early Friday morning but very little to no accumulation is expected.

In addition to the active weather continuing during the night, another Freeze Warning has been issued for portions of Central Kansas.

Moisture will be lacking by the time we wake up Friday morning, we’ll dry out completely by mid to late morning. There may be just enough snow on the ground to cover the grass and our cars. Accumulations will be minor and mainly between a trace to an inch to the north and west.

Friday will stay cooler than normal in the 50s. We’ll warm back up through the 60s to low 70s over the weekend. Our next chance of rain moves in late Saturday through Sunday but there won’t be any snow or storms. We’ll get another brief break from active weather Monday before a chance of rain and storms Tuesday and Wednesday. The warmer trend continues next week too.