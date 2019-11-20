On Ronelle’s Radar: Wet and wintry weather return

Our first batch of moisture is on the way and will bring rain showers back into Kansas. We’ll be on the warm side of this system which will keep most of the precipitation as rain.

Before we’ll need to turn our windshield wipers on the morning commute will be dry. Breezy southerly winds have kept most of our morning temps elevated in the 40s and 50s so the start of the day also won’t be as chilly. A shower or two late in the morning can’t be ruled out in Southern Kansas but the chance of scattered showers and rumbles will be on the increase during the afternoon.

Strong southerly flow will keep highs mild in the 60s, with the exception of Northwestern Kansas where highs will cool into the 50s.

Wet weather will track into the state from the southwest through the evening. As rain tracks west to east and a strong area of low pressure drags colder air into the area, there could be a brief change to rain/snow or snow in the northwest corner of the area.

We’ll be drier Thursday morning after most rain falls in Central and Eastern Kansas.

It’ll be a colder day too with highs in the 40s and 30s. Late Thursday there will be an increasing chance of rain/snow and rain showers. This will continue through the night.

Western and Northern Kansas will wake up Friday to some snow showers and Central Kansas will have some rain/snow showers around. These will wrap up late Friday. Snowfall amounts are still looking light and any accumulation is most likely in Western Kansas.

Friday will be the coldest day of the week but temperatures will rebound back into the 50s and 60s over the weekend.

Another storm system will bring the possibility of wet and wintry weather back into the Plains Tuesday. This will need to be monitored closely as it will be a busy time for travel due to Thanksgiving.