On Ronelle’s Radar: Wet, wintry, and windy weather Thursday

Live Now
Watch KSN Kansas Today
1  of  85
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ark City closing some public facilities Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Friends University Garden City Community College Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Moose Lodge in Hutchinson, Bingo canceled until further notice New Hope Christian Church, no services till March 26 Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Zoo St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

On Ronelle’s Radar: Wet, wintry, and windy weather Thursday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Showers and storms will track southwest to northeast to start your Thursday. A severe storm or two remains possible. The main threats are quarter size hail and 60 mph gusts.

Rain and some rumbles will be spotty through sunrise but mainly east of Wichita and then they’ll continue to taper through the morning.

Dense fog will also impact Northwest Kansas through the morning hours.

Rain will pick up again to the northwest during the afternoon while drier air and stronger winds work into the rest of the area, there will even be some sun as clouds break too.

The southerly flow will warm most of us up into the 60s and 70s ahead of our next cold front. Northwest Kansas will see a quicker switch to northerly winds, highs in the 50s around midday will fall from there.

Due to the warm, dry, and windy conditions, a handful of our Central Kansas counties are under a Red Flag Warning. Today’s not the day to do any outdoor burning. A Wind Advisory has been issued too in anticipation of 30 to 40 mph winds and gusts up to 50+ mph.

Once we get into the evening rain to the northwest will change to snow as colder air keeps sinking into the area. This will start to happen around 5pm. A Winter Weather Advisory to the northwest will be in effect through early Friday morning due to accumulating and blowing snow looking more likely.

The highest amounts of 2″ to 4″ will fall in some of our Southwest Nebraska counties and possibly into our northernmost Northwest Kansas counties. Snow showers taper during the overnight and it’ll be a drier but colder start to your Friday.

Strong northerly winds will give some bite to our already colder air. Highs tomorrow will fall into the 30s and 40s. High pressure quickly works back into the Plains and helps to clear our skies so at least we can expect more sun.

We’ll stay dry through Saturday but Saturday night is when another batch of moisture will start to move in. An on/off rain chance will last through Tuesday. It’ll take some time but highs will rebound into the 60s and 70s next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories