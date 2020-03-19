On Ronelle’s Radar: Wet, wintry, and windy weather Thursday

Showers and storms will track southwest to northeast to start your Thursday. A severe storm or two remains possible. The main threats are quarter size hail and 60 mph gusts.

Rain and some rumbles will be spotty through sunrise but mainly east of Wichita and then they’ll continue to taper through the morning.

Dense fog will also impact Northwest Kansas through the morning hours.

Rain will pick up again to the northwest during the afternoon while drier air and stronger winds work into the rest of the area, there will even be some sun as clouds break too.

The southerly flow will warm most of us up into the 60s and 70s ahead of our next cold front. Northwest Kansas will see a quicker switch to northerly winds, highs in the 50s around midday will fall from there.

Due to the warm, dry, and windy conditions, a handful of our Central Kansas counties are under a Red Flag Warning. Today’s not the day to do any outdoor burning. A Wind Advisory has been issued too in anticipation of 30 to 40 mph winds and gusts up to 50+ mph.

Once we get into the evening rain to the northwest will change to snow as colder air keeps sinking into the area. This will start to happen around 5pm. A Winter Weather Advisory to the northwest will be in effect through early Friday morning due to accumulating and blowing snow looking more likely.

The highest amounts of 2″ to 4″ will fall in some of our Southwest Nebraska counties and possibly into our northernmost Northwest Kansas counties. Snow showers taper during the overnight and it’ll be a drier but colder start to your Friday.

Strong northerly winds will give some bite to our already colder air. Highs tomorrow will fall into the 30s and 40s. High pressure quickly works back into the Plains and helps to clear our skies so at least we can expect more sun.

We’ll stay dry through Saturday but Saturday night is when another batch of moisture will start to move in. An on/off rain chance will last through Tuesday. It’ll take some time but highs will rebound into the 60s and 70s next week.