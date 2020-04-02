On Ronelle’s Radar: Winds of change bring storms, wintry weather

1  of  53
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville Salina First Church of the Nazarene Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church

On Ronelle’s Radar: Winds of change bring storms, wintry weather

A cold front is on the move and colder air is already starting to spill into Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska. Winds are still strong ahead and behind the front but once our winds switch out of the north this next disturbance will also bring a chance of storms and wintry weather.

There are a few spotty showers and sprinkles around early this morning but these should wrap up shortly after sunrise. Enough energy is available for an isolated rumble too. Skies will be mostly cloudy today but we’ll still be able to at least see some filtered sun at times. As the cold front advances it’ll be colder in the 40s and blustery the farther north and west you are.

Opposing southerly winds ahead of the front will warm portions of Southwest and South Central Kansas into the 70s to 80s. After 4pm we’ll need to keep an eye out for a storm or two in South Central Kansas. There could be an isolated severe storm capable of large hail and damaging winds between late afternoon and evening.

After sundown there could still be an isolated storm around this part of the area but the severe threat will wind down. Moisture on the cold side of the front will start to blossom this evening in the form of snow in Northwest Kansas. From portions of Southwest to North Central Kansas there’s potential for freezing rain and sleet.

Some of our northern neighborhoods are under a Winter Weather Advisory through Friday morning for hazardous travel due to light ice and snow accumulations. Spotty rain will be possible through tonight in South Central Kansas.

Colder air continues to advance through the night and portions of South Central Kansas could see a little freezing rain by early Friday morning, mainly to the north and west of Wichita. We’ll wake up to a much colder morning in the 20s to 30s. If you have sensitive flowers/plants outside you’ll want to cover them up or bring them inside.

The front and lingering showers move out early Friday and we’ll see some clearing skies.

Even though conditions will improve we’ll want to keep the coat on all day as highs only reach the middle 40s to low 50s. If you haven’t brought in or covered up your sensitive plants by now, you’ll definitely want to do that because Friday night will be a little colder with lows below freezing reaching Wichita. There’s a slim chance of a rain/snow shower late Friday night into Saturday and then an isolated shower or two could be around between Saturday and Sunday but we’ll start to warm back up.

It’ll turn even warmer through the 70s to 80s early next week and it’ll be drier too. There will still be some passing disturbances in the region which will keep winds strong.

