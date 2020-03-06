On Ronelle’s Radar: Windy and warmer weekend

Due to clear skies and lighter winds this morning we’re off to a chilly start in the 20s to 30s. Grab a coat before heading out but the early commute will be a smooth one. And once the sun comes up we’ll warm nicely.

Skies will once again be sunny thanks to high pressure dominating the region. Winds will gradually pick back up and since it’s been dry there shouldn’t be any outdoor burning today. Highs rise into the 60s and one or two spots west could touch 70.

The mild conditions will also contribute to the high fire danger. Southerly winds will stay strong after sundown, keeping lows from falling below the 30s.

A few more clouds move in Saturday but we’ll still be able to get some sun. South winds will be even stronger tomorrow but they’ll push highs into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Expect another windy and mild day Sunday with clouds turning thicker. Sunday morning should stay dry then there will be an increasing chance of rain during the afternoon.

Showers are looking likely by the evening and an isolated rumble can’t be ruled out but severe weather isn’t expected. The best chance of hearing a rumble will be in Central and Eastern Kansas. Wet weather lingers into early Monday but we’ll gradually dry out through the day from west to east.

Temperatures will cool back down a bit through the 60s and 50s but most highs will still be above average. There will be a few more waves of potential rain showers between Tuesday and Thursday but next week doesn’t look like a washout.