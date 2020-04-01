On Ronelle’s Radar: Windy, warmer start to April

1  of  57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Stevens County The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church

On Ronelle’s Radar: Windy, warmer start to April

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s a quiet start to the day and to the month of April. Skies will be fair this morning and temperatures will be cool, so no weather worries are expected for the early commute.

Clouds will be on the increase through the day and so will our winds. It’ll turn windy during the afternoon but they’ll be out of the south which will help us warm up into the 70s.

Due to the strong winds, warm temperatures, and dry conditions there’s a Fire Weather Warning in the southwest corner of the area where outdoor burning is highly discouraged. The Fire Weather Warning will be in effect from 1pm to 7pm.

After dark and through the night there could be a few spotty sprinkles or showers around. Lows will range from the upper 30s to 50s, it’ll be cooler to the northwest. Spotty rain showers linger into Thursday morning.

A cold front will be on the move and spark a few storms during the evening. One or two of these storms could be strong to severe and be capable of hail and wind.

Rain/snow showers are looking more likely during the night into Friday across Northwest and portions of North Central Kansas as colder air spills into the area. Any accumulation of wintry weather will be at a minimum if there is any.

Rain and some rumbles in Central Kansas will continue through the overnight. Heavier coats are guaranteed to come back out Friday morning as temps start close to or below freezing. Lingering showers will track east along with the cold front early Friday and the rest of the day will be drier with partially clearing skies.

With the cold front completely moving through highs Friday fall into the 40s and 50s. If temps Friday morning weren’t cold enough, anyone with a green thumb will need to be aware of a widespread freeze Friday night into Saturday morning. Highs will begin to rebound quickly over the weekend and a slight chance of rain will stick around but looks better on Sunday. The start to the first full week of April will be much warmer with highs in the 70s to low 80s and so far, it’s looking drier too but still windy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories