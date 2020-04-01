On Ronelle’s Radar: Windy, warmer start to April

It’s a quiet start to the day and to the month of April. Skies will be fair this morning and temperatures will be cool, so no weather worries are expected for the early commute.

Clouds will be on the increase through the day and so will our winds. It’ll turn windy during the afternoon but they’ll be out of the south which will help us warm up into the 70s.

Due to the strong winds, warm temperatures, and dry conditions there’s a Fire Weather Warning in the southwest corner of the area where outdoor burning is highly discouraged. The Fire Weather Warning will be in effect from 1pm to 7pm.

After dark and through the night there could be a few spotty sprinkles or showers around. Lows will range from the upper 30s to 50s, it’ll be cooler to the northwest. Spotty rain showers linger into Thursday morning.

A cold front will be on the move and spark a few storms during the evening. One or two of these storms could be strong to severe and be capable of hail and wind.

Rain/snow showers are looking more likely during the night into Friday across Northwest and portions of North Central Kansas as colder air spills into the area. Any accumulation of wintry weather will be at a minimum if there is any.

Rain and some rumbles in Central Kansas will continue through the overnight. Heavier coats are guaranteed to come back out Friday morning as temps start close to or below freezing. Lingering showers will track east along with the cold front early Friday and the rest of the day will be drier with partially clearing skies.

With the cold front completely moving through highs Friday fall into the 40s and 50s. If temps Friday morning weren’t cold enough, anyone with a green thumb will need to be aware of a widespread freeze Friday night into Saturday morning. Highs will begin to rebound quickly over the weekend and a slight chance of rain will stick around but looks better on Sunday. The start to the first full week of April will be much warmer with highs in the 70s to low 80s and so far, it’s looking drier too but still windy.