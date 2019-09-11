On Ronelle’s Radar: Windy Wednesday to stormy Thursday

Warm and windy conditions will continue to dominate through our Wednesday. Overnight winds haven’t calmed down much and are still kicking up some strong gusts.

The southerly direction is what’s giving us a warm morning. Storm Tracker Radar is clear and rain isn’t expected to return to Kansas until this evening, so expect a smooth commute into work.

Partly cloudy conditions will allow more sunshine to return to Central and Eastern Kansas. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. The heat index will reach the middle 90s so it’ll feel toasty before a cold front arrives.

Some isolated storms ahead of the front are possible in Western Kansas by evening. A strong to severe storm is possible with large hail and damaging winds.

The front slides into Kansas during the night and will need to be monitored as a shower or storm will remain possible along the line.

The front reaches Central Kansas by early Thursday. It’ll keep pushing east through the day and cool highs down to the low to middle 80s. Storms will likely flare up along the front during the afternoon and evening.

Large hail and damaging winds will once again be the main threats with any strong to severe storms. Some of our easternmost counties will be impacted through sundown but then we should gradually dry out through the night.

A slim storm chance will stick around into the start of our weekend from Friday night into Saturday. After that it’ll be drier and warmer.