On Ronelle’s Radar: Winter chill returns, widespread snow late Wednesday

The first of two systems is underway and is bringing some light rain and snow showers to the area. Flurries in Central Kansas aren’t expected to accumulate to anything. Any minor accumulation will be found in Western Kansas.

This will continue early in the day and a sprinkle or flurry in Wichita can’t be ruled out but travel troubles aren’t expected. Winds will be breezy to start the day too but then turn lighter. Rain and snow will taper through the morning and the afternoon will be drier but still mostly cloudy.

Now that a cold front has come through everyone will experience weather whiplash when it comes to temperatures. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Once we get into the evening it’ll be quiet and chilly with light winds and mostly to partly cloudy skies. Lows will be seasonably cold in the 20s.

Late in the overnight the next system will start to bring snow showers back into Western Kansas. This is how we’ll get Wednesday started. Snow showers will gradually spread east through the day but will mix with rain too as temperatures warm above freezing.

Wichita will have a better chance of snow versus a rain/snow mix by Wednesday evening as temperatures start to cool. Snow showers sink south through the night but there could still be some lingering flakes early Thursday.

Another cold front will also track north to south along with the snow. Even though the snow will wrap up, Thursday will be the coldest day of the week with area-wide highs in the 30s. The majority of the snow totaling 2” to 4” will fall to the west, the farther east you are the less snow you’ll see. Stay tuned to our latest forecast for any updates.

Skies partially clear through Thursday and we’ll end the work week with some sun and rebounding highs into the 40s. Another system will start to approach the area Saturday with the potential for a few raindrops. We’ll have a better chance by Saturday night and Sunday. If any snow mixes in it’ll be during the night and early morning hours when temperatures will be closer to freezing. Conditions stay unsettled in the Plains through early next week with more slight chances for rain/snow showers.