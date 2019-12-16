On Ronelle’s Radar: Winter Weather Advisory through Monday

The next round of snow is moving through now and will favor areas south of I-70. This is where a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect through early evening.

With morning temperatures starting below freezing and snow falling, drivers will need to be cautious of slick conditions.

Once we get into the afternoon snow showers will start to taper from west to east and clouds will even start to break but it’ll stay cold all day long.

Skies look much drier by the evening. Additional snowfall amounts will range between 1″ to 3″ from Southwestern to Eastern Kansas. Totals will be lower along and north of I-70.

As the snow departs clouds will too. Skies turn mostly clear tonight. With clear conditions, light northerly winds, and snow on the ground this will drop lows all the way down into the teens.

So even though road conditions will improve be ready for a frigid start to the day Tuesday. However, highs will start to improve and warm into the 40s. Skies will be sunny all day too as high pressure builds back into the region.

We’ll warm into the 50s during the latter part of the week. Minor changes Friday will include a few more clouds and cooling off a little bit, there could also be a sprinkle as a weak cold front moves through. The weekend is looking great so far with plenty of sunshine and mild high temperatures.