On Ronelle’s Radar: Winter weather advisory through Wednesday as storm intensifies

A strong storm system will intensify through this morning and coverage of snow and a wintry mix will increase. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through this evening.

Right now, there are snow showers to the north and west and a wintry mix to the east. Very light sprinkles and flakes have been seen in the Wichita Metro.

Drivers will need to be aware that there could be slick, icy spots where there’s precipitation. Snow will track east through the day. Areas that experience a wintry mix will see a change to snow too, this includes Wichita during the afternoon.

Temperatures will hover around and below freezing. The northwest corner of the area has already seen 1″ to 3″ of snow. This is where the most snow will fall, totaling 3″ to 5″. A good chunk of the rest of the area will see between 1″ and 3″ with heavier amounts the farther north and west you are.

Snow showers will wrap up through the evening and we’ll wake up to a dry but very cold morning Thursday.

Even though the wintry weather will move out the cold temperatures will stick around Halloween and for trick or treating.

Quiet but chilly conditions kick off our weekend and we’ll warm back up into the upper 50s to low 60s by next Monday. Sunshine and temps closer to normal continue into the middle of next week.