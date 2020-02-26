On Ronelle’s Radar: Winter weather moves out, blustery conditions stick around

High pressure is building in behind our latest system, clearing our skies and drying us out.

Drivers will still need to be cautious of slick spots after yesterday’s snow and rain. Most temperatures this morning are starting below freezing.

Winds are still breezy too, making that cold air feel bitter. Wind chills to the west have dropped into the single digits and below zero. Skies continue to turn partly cloudy after sunrise. Even though we’ll see sunshine return winds will stay out of the northwest and keep highs chilly in the 30s and 40s.

Winds will turn lighter after dark with skies staying dry and partly cloudy. We’ll also go back into the freezer as lows fall into the 20s.

A disturbance tomorrow will try to skim our area and bring a slight chance of a rain/snow shower. Clouds will be on the increase too.

Thursday will be a warmer day with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A switch to southwest winds will help us thaw out. Any sprinkles or flurries that make it into the area will move right back out by Friday. The warming trend continues through the weekend and highs will be pushing 70 by Sunday.

Clouds will be on the increase again by Monday and temperatures will slowly start to cool down. It’ll still be a mild start to the work week with a slight chance of rain. The best chance of snow mixing in will be to the northwest. Unsettled conditions between Monday and Tuesday is what the Storm Track 3 Weather Team will be monitoring closely over the coming days.