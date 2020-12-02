On Ronelle’s Radar: Wintry and wet weather ramps up Wednesday

Our next winter storm is in the process of getting its act together. So far, snow showers are confined to Western Kansas and this will continue through sunrise. A mixed bag is trying to develop in Central Kansas.

In anticipation of accumulating and blowing snow, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect at noon.

As the day goes on moisture will increase. By the afternoon there will be rain to the east and snow to the west. In between this dividing line there will likely be a mix depending on exactly where it sets up.

The heaviest moisture will be to the south and could amount to more than 5″ of snow between Southwest and South Central Kansas. There will be lesser amounts outside of this max. Our Beaver and Harper counties in Oklahoma could see heavy snow too.

There will also be some healthy rainfall amounts to the east. We could start to see some travel troubles in Southwest Kansas before the sun goes down. Commuters will need to be aware that they could encounter slick conditions and reduced visibility.

It won’t just be the active weather we’ll need to watch out for but also the cold. Everyone will need to dress warm as highs stay in the 30s, this is also where a lot of our temperatures are at now so there won’t be much warming due to strong north winds.

Once we get into the evening we’ll gradually see rain closer to South Central Kansas begin to change to snow. This may not happen in Wichita until we get into the overnight.

We’ll mostly experience wintry weather during the night which will lead to some tricky travel Thursday morning. Snow showers should wrap up to the west early Thursday. Leftover snow will track west to east through Central and Eastern Kansas during the morning.

Can’t rule out some sticking around into the afternoon as this system pulls out of the area. Skies will still be mostly cloudy even though drier through the rest of our Thursday. A brisk north wind will keep highs cold in the 30s. Sunshine returns by Friday and we’ll start to warm back up through the 40s. 50s are more likely over the weekend and next week. We’ll get a break from active weather through mid-week next week.