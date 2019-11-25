On Ronelle’s Radar: Wintry weather likely during the holiday week

It’s a quiet start to our Monday and the holiday week but we’ve got big changes on the way. A chilly morning will turn into a nice late November afternoon with highs in the 50s to low 60s. It’ll be a little cooler in Northwestern Kansas.

A cold front moving through will bring a few more clouds our way. Northwestern Kansas will turn mostly cloudy by the end of the day ahead of a winter storm that will bring accumulating snow to northern parts of the state.

Winter weather alerts have been posted for these areas.

Snow showers get started overnight in the northwest corner of the area but look more likely by Tuesday morning.

Winds will be gusty and lead to reduced visibility and blowing snow. Accumulating snow through the day is possible in some of our Central and Southwestern Kansas counties too and some snowflakes may mix with rain. A shower or two can’t be ruled out in South Central Kansas.

The system moves out through Tuesday evening but it will leave it’s mark with heavy snow totals in Northwestern Kansas and Southwestern Nebraska. Lesser amounts will be found the farther south and east you are.

Even though wet and wintry weather will be around there will be fire concerns along the KS/OK line. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged tomorrow due to strong winds and dry conditions.

We’ll catch a break through much of Wednesday but another storm system will bring rain and rain/snow back into the area by Thanksgiving. Temps will be around freezing to start the day so road conditions will need to be monitored.

An additional wave of moisture will lead to a damp Black Friday with rain showers around. The weekend looks much drier but temps will be on a downward trend again.