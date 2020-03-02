On Ronelle’s Radar: Wintry weather north early, not as mild Monday

A weak disturbance continues to track west to east, impacting some of our northern communities in the form of rain/snow showers. Any accumulation will remain at a minimum and travel troubles aren’t expected.

Precipitation will fizzle out through the morning. Even though most of it will be to the north, a sprinkle can’t be ruled out in the Metro.

The afternoon looks much drier but also cooler now that a cold front has moved through and switched our winds out of the north. Expect a mix of clouds and sun through the rest of the day with highs in the 40s to 50s.

Skies will keep clearing out tonight as lows fall into the 20s and 30s.

Full-on sunshine returns Tuesday and highs return to the 60s to make for a milder day.

We’ll be in a pretty quiet pattern the rest of the week with sunny skies dominating and highs remaining in the 60s. Our next chance of rain holds off until Sunday.