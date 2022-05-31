WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking weather across Kansas, including various sizes of hailstones.

Below are reports of hailstone sizes across the state:

7:30 p.m.

Wichita – ping pong to golf ball sized hail

Hail in Wichita at N McLean Blvd & W 13th St N (Courtesy: Corie Lynn)

Hail in Wichita in Riverside (Courtesy: James Carter)

Hail in Wichita in Riverside (Courtesy: James Carter)

Hail in Wichita in Riverside (Courtesy: James Carter)

Hail in Wichita at W Central Ave and N West St (Courtesy: Kaitlyn N.)

Hail in Wichita at W MacArthur Rd & S Hoover Rd (Courtesy: Lottie Logsdon)

Hail in Wichita at W MacArthur Rd & S Hoover Rd (Courtesy: Lottie Logsdon)

Hail in Wichita at W MacArthur Rd & S Hoover Rd (Courtesy: Lottie Logsdon)

Hail in Wichita near Towne West Mall (Courtesy: Lynn Nash)

Hail in Wichita near Towne West Mall (Courtesy: Lynn Nash)

Hail in Wichita near Towne West Mall (Courtesy: Lynn Nash)

Hail in north Wichita (Courtesy: Jorge Cordova)

Hail in Wichita at W 13th St N & N Meridian Ave (Courtesy: John Phillips Jr.)

Hail in Wichita near the Keeper of the Plains (Courtesy: Michael Edwards)

6:51 p.m.

El Dorado – quarter to ping pong ball sized hail

Towanda – ping pong ball sized hail

Winfield – half dollar sized hail

6:22 p.m.

El Dorado – ping pong ball sized hail

Hail in El Dorado (Courtesy: Kristyn Utech)

Hail in El Dorado (Courtesy: Robert Cecchini)

Hail in El Dorado (Courtesy: Taylor Downard)

Hail in El Dorado (Courtesy: Krish Bhakta)

Hail in El Dorado (Courtesy: Krish Bhakta)

Hail in El Dorado (Courtesy: Krish Bhakta)

5:23 p.m.

Belle Plaine – tennis ball sized hail

Hail in Belle Plaine (Courtesy: Alyssa Campbell-Sellers)

Hail in Belle Plaine (Courtesy: David and Teresa Heater)

Hail in Belle Plaine (Courtesy: David and Teresa Heater)

Hail in Belle Plaine (Courtesy: Kathy Kloefkorn Gann)

Hail in Belle Plaine (Courtesy: Kathy Kloefkorn Gann)

Hail in Belle Plaine (Courtesy: Kathy Kloefkorn Gann)

Hail in Belle Plaine (Courtesy: Kathy Kloefkorn Gann)

Hail in Belle Plaine (Courtesy: Kathy Kloefkorn Gann)

Hail in Belle Plaine (Courtesy: Shannon Wilson Belle)

Hail in Belle Plaine (Courtesy: Lauren Miller)

5:08 p.m.

Udall – quarter to ping pong ball sized hail

5:05 p.m.

Udall – quarter sized hail

5:02 p.m.

Belle Plaine – quarter sized hail

Wellington – quarter sized hail

4:55 p.m.

Wellington – quarter sized hail

Stay up to date

On Twitter

KSN: @KSNNews

KSN Storm Track 3: @KSNStormTrack3

Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman: @LisaTeachman

Meteorologist Erika Paige: @ErikaPaigeWX

Meteorologist Warren Sears: @warrensearswx

Meteorologist Ronelle Williams: @rnllwilliamswx

On Facebook

Have a picture of hail you would like to share? Click the “Submit Your Photo” button below. You can also share pictures with us on Facebook or Twitter.