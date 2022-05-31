WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking weather across Kansas, including various sizes of hailstones.
Below are reports of hailstone sizes across the state:
7:30 p.m.
Wichita – ping pong to golf ball sized hail
6:51 p.m.
El Dorado – quarter to ping pong ball sized hail
Towanda – ping pong ball sized hail
Winfield – half dollar sized hail
6:22 p.m.
El Dorado – ping pong ball sized hail
5:23 p.m.
Belle Plaine – tennis ball sized hail
5:08 p.m.
Udall – quarter to ping pong ball sized hail
5:05 p.m.
Udall – quarter sized hail
5:02 p.m.
Belle Plaine – quarter sized hail
Wellington – quarter sized hail
4:55 p.m.
Wellington – quarter sized hail
Stay up to date
On Twitter
- KSN: @KSNNews
- KSN Storm Track 3: @KSNStormTrack3
- Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman: @LisaTeachman
- Meteorologist Erika Paige: @ErikaPaigeWX
- Meteorologist Warren Sears: @warrensearswx
- Meteorologist Ronelle Williams: @rnllwilliamswx
On Facebook
- KSN
- Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman
- Meteorologist Erika Paige
- Meteorologist Warren Sears
- Meteorologist Ronelle Williams
Have a picture of hail you would like to share? Click the “Submit Your Photo” button below. You can also share pictures with us on Facebook or Twitter.