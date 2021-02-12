Prepare for the worst: experts urge drivers to pack a winter safety kit before traveling

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) With bitter temperatures and the potential for more snow in the forecast, experts urge that now is the time to ensure you’re prepared before hitting the road.

A car safety kit is what officials say could prove to be a lifesaver in this weather.

“We really want motorists to be prepared this weekend as they’re traveling. You know, make sure your car is full of gas, make sure you’ve checked your fluids, make sure you have that winter emergency kit packed,” said Lisa Knoll, KDOT District 6 Public Affairs Manager.

For that safety kit — pack blankets, flashlights, and matches in your car, and be sure to pack extra gloves, a scarf, a hat, and a heavy coat. “Make sure you have granola bars, and water, and things like that, in case you are stuck out there for a long time,” said Knoll.

Law enforcement says before heading on the road, remember to communicate and plan for the worst. “Giving any travel, any condition, let your friends and family know where you’re going. Have a travel plan in place,” said Bill Carr, Ford County Sherriff.

Cimarron resident, Sandy Myers, said she is gearing up her family’s cars for the winter weather. “I just went and filled up both tanks all the way, I made sure all the tires were aired up, and then I have a box of stuff that I always put in each of our cars every winter.”

Myers says she wants to protect her family and be prepared in the chance a worst-case scenario does happen. “This is like basic instinct, parenting 101. You wanna take care of your kids,” she said.

Law enforcement says if you do happen to get stuck or find yourself in a position where your vehicle has broken down, stay in your car and wait until help can come. But if you have to go outside, tie an anchor point to yourself and the vehicle, that way if snow is blowing, you can still find your way back to safety.

For more information on how to prepare for safe winter travel, click here.