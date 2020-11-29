Price’s Pressure Points: A mild start but changes by mid-week

It was a “keep a firm grip on the steering wheel” kind of day for the Sunflower State, with northerly wind gusts exceeding 40 mph in many spots.

Look for clear skies and a frigid night. Wind chills will be in the single digits for some by Monday morning.

Lows will drop to the teens for most areas by Monday morning, a bone-chilling start to the work and school week.

We’ll enjoy sunny to mostly sunny skies and Monday afternoon highs will reach the 40s for most areas, perhaps a few 50s in the far west.

Seasonal temperatures will linger into Tuesday, with big changes on the way by mid-week. A weather system looks to organize Wednesday and Thursday but it’s still unclear exactly where the system will set up. If any event, some light rain and snow chances will be around Wednesday and into Thursday, followed by a warmer, drier trend.