Price’s Pressure Points: Dodging rain and warming up!

Good evening! Watch out for some patchy fog forming in western Kansas during the overnight thanks to light winds and plenty of moisture still around.

For Sunday we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and mostly dry weather too. We could see a few isolated storms late in the day and into the overnight in the northwest part of the state.

Overnight, expect showers to end with clouds and some areas of fog west. Lows will drop into the 60s for most areas.

For Sunday, expect morning clouds and patchy fog to break as mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies return. Look for highs to warm into the 80s and 90s.

We could see a return to stormy weather by Monday night in Wichita. Off and on storm chances are greatest in the overnight with highs warming up to the lower and middle 90s.