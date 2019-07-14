Price’s Pressure Points: Here comes the Heat!

After a toasty afternoon around the Sunflower State, the weather this evening has been cooling down nicely. Rain in eastern Colorado and far northwest Kansas is diminishing quickly and the overnight looks dry.

For tonight, just a few clouds will fill the sky as lows fall back into the 60s and 70s.

Look for a carbon copy of the heat tomorrow. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are forecast as highs warm into the 90s.

The heat will really start to build from mid-week on as a large area of high pressure intensifies over the middle of the country.

Over the next 7 days, highs in the 90s will give way to triple-digit temperatures, our first time in Wichita this summer.