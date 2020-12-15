Price’s Prognostication: Kansas a GO for another snow show!

Storm Tracker Radar continues to show expanding areas of snow in the western areas of Kansas.

A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of northwest Oklahoma, including Harper County for Tuesday.

Elsewhere, winter weather advisories are in effect from Nebraska to Texas.

Snow will continue in the west overnight while the central and eastern parts of the state remain dry.

We’ll have another frigid night with lows in the teens and 20s as the snow continues in the west.

The snow will develop further east tomorrow during the morning. In Wichita, we anticipate the snow moving in around the lunch hour and continuing through the afternoon drive.

The clouds and snow will keep afternoon highs in the 20s and 30s, about 10 degrees below average in the Air Capital.

Since this weather system won’t stick around long, we should start to see the snow wind down by early Tuesday evening in the west by the late evening in the Salina and Wichita areas.

The snow forecast looks heaviest in the northwest for the overnight, with 1-3 inches of snow, perhaps some slightly higher amounts in spots. Then across southern and central Kansas Tuesday, generally 1 to 3 inches are forecast, with some higher amounts of 4 inches or more projected along and south of the Kansas-Oklahoma state line. In Wichita, we anticipate a trace to 1 inch by Tuesday evening.

The snow will be out of here by Wednesday. We’ll slowly start to warm back up to near 50 degrees by the end of the work and school week.