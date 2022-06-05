WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe weather is brewing across Kansas on Sunday, June 5. Part of that severe weather includes hail.

Below are the latest reports of hail sizes from KSN’s Storm Track 3 weather team:

3:45 p.m.

Stockton – Golf ball size hail

2:58 p.m.

7 S Glade – Phillips County – Golf ball size hail

4 SW Speed – Phillips County – Egg size hail

