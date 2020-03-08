Severe Weather Awareness Week: Weatherproofing your home before severe weather strikes

It is now March, which Kansans know all too well as the beginning of storm season. Severe storms bring straight-line winds, large hail, tornadoes, and flooding to the area. Before storms hit, there are many ways that you can prepare your home from the damage for a cheaper and safer spring.

“If it’s spring, it’s getting muggy, the winds are out of the south, and it is starting to get dark in the west, these are warning signs from mother nature to pay attention,” warns Tim Marshall, an engineer out of Texas who surveys the destruction caused by storms.

Marshall says that a house is built to withstand a 90 mph three-second wind gust. Most houses don’t do well during a tornado. The best thing that you can do to keep your family safe is invest in a storm shelter.

Another tip to prevent further destruction is trimming trees and removing weak trees near your house. “Trees do serve as a windbreak, but they also break in the wind,” says Marshall.

Jeremy Johnson is the owner of, JJ’s Quality Homes, a local construction company in the Wichita area. He says that the type of siding that you install is a big factor in how it stands up to hail.

Before installing siding, make sure you do your research. Johnson says that concrete siding is a good product, but it doesn’t hold up to hail, and vinyl siding can break easily.

A roof inspection is recommended before storm season. Johnson reports that if water will ever enter your home, it will be through your roof.

And even if nothing is broken, older houses may not have the strongest material that is available today. The garage is a vulnerable, but an easy place to increase resiliency. Hail will hit it and winds will allow it to collapse in on itself. Therefore, Johnson suggests more bars across the garage door to strengthen it and make it heavier.

