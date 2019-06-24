‘Sounded like a freight train’: Strong winds rip through Derby

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Severe storms early Sunday morning caused damage in Derby.

Wind clocked up to 90 mph moved through the area knocking down large trees and branches.

“Sounded like a freight train,” said Ricky Darrow, Derby. “Grabbed my dog and ran to the bathroom to jump in the tub. We were both pretty scared,

Near Carolyn Frauenfelder’s home, the storm also brought down power lines and poles.

“Just got my yard done yesterday and thought there went my pretty yard,” said Frauenfelder.

Luckily, there’s no damage to her home, but at the Murray home, it’s a different story.

“Folded it over, just completely broke everything.”

The storm’s force uprooted a tree that crushed their patio and everything inside of it. They’re unsure of other damages, but the couple says like others, they’re just happy to be here.

“A day to be very, very thankful.”

Although some thought it was a tornado, the National Weather Service determined the damage was caused by straight-line winds.