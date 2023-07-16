WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Most of Kansas is and will be under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Sunday.
Southeastern Russell County is under a tornado warning until 5:45 p.m.
KSN Meteorologist Lucy Doll is tracking the severe weather.
Storm reports:
5:33 p.m.
- 6 SW Dorrance – Russell County – power lines down blocking road
- Russel Airport – Russell County – 77 MPH winds at 5:25 PM
5:11 p.m.
- Waldo – Russell County – golf ball-sized hail 4:44 PM
- Russell – Russell County – 69 MPH Wind gusts
5:01 p.m.
- 6 SSE Waldo – Russell County – half-dollar-sized hail at 4:58 PM
4:26 p.m.
- 7 SSW Osborne – Osborne County – teacup-sized hail at 4:16 PM
- 10 ENE Natoma – Osborne County – 65 MPH wind gusts at 4:19 PM
3:23 p.m.
- Phillipsburg – Phillips County – golf ball sized hail at 3:19 PM
