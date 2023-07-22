WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe storms are moving through parts of northern Kansas on Saturday.
Severe thunderstorm warnings have been implemented for Norton, Graham, Dickinson, Clay and Cloud County.
KSN Meteorologist Lucy Doll is tracking the severe weather. Here are the latest storm reports.
Storm reports as of 6:04 p.m.
- 7 SE Weskan – Wallace County – dead tree branch 3-4 inches in diameter fell off a tree
- 8 N Moonlight – Dickinson County – quarter-sized hail at 4:54 PM
- 2 W Edmond – Norton County – quarter-sized hail at 4:37 PM
Storm reports as of 4:26 p.m.
- 2 W Arapahoe – Furnas County – golf ball-sized hail at 2:50 PM
- 3 S Arapahoe – Furnas County – egg-sized hail at 3:02 PM
- 7 N Norton – Norton County – half-dollar-sized hail at 3:38 PM
- 1 S Norton – Norton County – golf ball-sized hail 4:03 PM
- Norton – Norton County – quarter-sized hail at 4 PM
- 7 SSE Norton – Norton County – half-dollar-sized hail at 4:19 pm
- 8 S Norton – Norton County – tennis ball-sized hail at 4:16 PM
