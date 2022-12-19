Skies slowly clear tonight as northerly winds chase out our cloud cover by the morning. Those who see the clouds for longer tonight will stay warmer in the low 20s while those off towards the western half of the state fall into the single digits.

Temperatures tomorrow sit in the low 30s and upper 20s with partly cloudy skies. Northerly winds slowly shift to be out of the south in Western Kansas, and that trend spreads across the state overnight.

Southerly winds will nudge temperatures upwards on Wednesday before our next cold front arrives. Temperatures come crashing down for the middle of the week in its wake.

Arctic air punches south and invades most of the United States Wednesday night into Thursday. This will drop temperatures into the single digits by the middle of next week, with even colder wind chills.

Wind Chill Watches and Warnings are in place for the entire state. They start on Wednesday night and last through Saturday afternoon. Wind chills will be in the negatives from 10 below zero to 40 below zero range.

This cold front also brings snowfall to the region. As the boundary enters into the state Wednesday night, snowfall will move into our far northern areas. Northerly winds will quickly drop temperatures as they rush southwards.

Snowfall will spread across the state as the boundary sinks south. The highest amounts will be in northeastern Kansas, while those in Central Kansas could see a few inches of snow. Western Kansas will not see nearly as much as the rest of the state.

A Winter Storm Watch is in place for a large portion of the state from Wednesday night through Friday morning. Strong winds up to 50 MPH paired with heavy snowfall will cause blowing snow to decrease visibility. Be careful traveling!

Now is the time to prepare for the bitter cold. Be sure to winterize your car and home, dig out the hat and gloves, and make plans for your livestock and pets.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 22 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. Hi: 29 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 20 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 32 Lo: -1 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of snow.

Thu: Hi: 5 Lo: -7 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 9 Lo: -1 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 19 Lo: 5 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of snow.

Sun: Hi: 31 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 40 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll