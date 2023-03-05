What a beautiful day! We surpassed 70 degrees in Wichita today, making this our first 70-degree day of 2023.

Winds have been strong out of the south, pulling in the warmer air. Several wind gusts were between 30 and 40 MPH in southern Kansas.

Warm and windy conditions mean that fire weather concerns remain this evening. Fire Weather Warnings are in place through 7 PM tonight.

Temperatures slowly slide back into the 30s for most overnight. Partly cloudy skies will carry us through the night as our winds shift.

A weak boundary will track across the region tonight, bringing in northerly flow to the state. This will be the first shot of cooler air that we will experience this week and will only cause temperatures to drop a few degrees.

Northerly flow keeps highs in the 50s and 60s tomorrow with plenty of sunshine. While it will be cooler than we saw today, we will still sit above average for the start of the week.

Temperatures take a tumble for the rest of the workweek. We fall into the 40s on Tuesday and hover right around there for the rest of the week as we see the return of a winter-like feel to the region.

Moisture arrives for portions of central and eastern Kansas on Tuesday as we see a low-pressure system track to our southeast.

Another round of showers moves through late Wednesday into Thursday for the entire state. Rain will be the case for most, but snowfall is possible for those in northwest Kansas as we head toward the end of the workweek.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 45 Wind: S/NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 65 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 35 Wind: NE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 46 Lo: 37 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 51 Lo: 40 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 49 Lo: 34 Cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 47 Lo: 27 Cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 49 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 50 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll