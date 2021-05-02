Storm Track 3 Forecast: Expect strong to severe storms and cooler conditions

It is a mild and comfortable start to the morning. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s with a southerly breeze of about 8-18 mph. The system to the south is slowly tracking north. This rain will stay to the east, but bring clouds through our skies.

The wind is already starting to turn to the north behind the front. There may be a sprinkle or two behind the front near the Colorado/Kansas state line.

The better rain chances will come this evening. Storms will develop out west and can strengthen over to severe threshold through the late-night night hours.

The biggest hazards will be hail and strong wind. We are included in a Slight Risk from the SPC for areas around I-70 from Hays to Goodland and several counties to the south and north. Overnight, we will hear the rumbles of thunderstorms with severe risks still possible, but weakening farther to the east.

The majority of the storms will stay north of I-70 overnight.

More storms will develop following the front tomorrow.

A Marginal Risk has been issued for our south central communities including Wichita. The Slight Risk only scrapes a few of our counties and extends to the south. All hazards are possible again Monday evening including large hail and strong wind gusts.

This active pattern stays through the week. Another round of showers and storms likely Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will take a hit from the front and do not fully recover until Friday. Additional rain chances are looking spotty into weekend.